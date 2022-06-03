Shawn Michael "Stump" Sollars 49, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Wednesday May 25, 2022 at Mosaic hospital. He was born March 6, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Sitha and Charles Matthews but adopted and raised by Marvin and Billie Sue Sollars. He married Rebekah Rutherford on December 19, 2003 and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked at Snip and Trim Lawn Care. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, bike riding, and being outdoors. Shawn was preceded in death by his adopted father Marvin Sollars, birth father Charles Matthews, sister Dana Renee Sollars, brother Gregg Sollars, and nephew Colby Sollars. Survivors include his wife, Rebekah Rutherford of the home, adopted mother Billie Sue Sollars of St. Joseph, MO., birth mother, Sitha Brindgar of Mammoth Cave,KY, seven children: Dallas Heald of Hasting,NB, Tayler (Ryan) Williams, Coy Rutherford, Rebekah Sollars all of Saint Joseph,MO, Blayne Sollars, Annie Sollars, and Abbie "Jew" Sollars all of the home, 8 grandchildren; Landon, Ryelynn, Brealynn, Dasan, Slate, Kayden, Truman, and Maddison, siblings; Krickett Brinegar of Mammoth Cave,KY, Saresa Shepherd of Platte City, MO, Mike Matthews, Darrin Sollars, and Susan Sollars all from Saint Joseph. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Friday June 3, with a celebration of life and public live stream starting at 2:00 pm Friday June 3, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
