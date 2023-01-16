Sheryl M. "Bodde" Batey

Sheryl M. Batey
1951-2023
Sheryl Marie “Bodde” Batey, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023.
She was born January 14, 1951, to Gerald and Leona (Hoffelmeyer) Bodde in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sheryl graduated Central High School in 1971.
She worked at Shady Lane Golf Course for many years. She also worked at Benders Home Health as an Aide.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Norman Batey.
Survivors include her children, Misty Moreland and Tony Batey; siblings, Fred Bodde, Roger Bodde, and Geralyn Davis, all of St. Joseph, Missouri, Paul Bodde of Platte City, Missouri, Pam Bousman and Bill Bodde of Kansas City, Missouri, JoAnne Bodde of Pueblo, Colorado, and Mary Anne Wynne of West Columbia, South Carolina; grandsons, Kyle and Dakota Kay of Crowley, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.To send flowers to the family of Sheryl, please visit our floral store.
