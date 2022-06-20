 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sherylann Tasche, 65

  • Updated
  • 0
Sherylann Tasche

Sherylann Tasche, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.

She was born August 27, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Larry and Donna Stoll. Sherylann married David Tasche on October 27, 1979. He survives of the home.

Sherylann loved bowling and playing mini-golf. She was a great wife and terrific mom who loved spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David; son, Derek Tasche (Jae); and grandchildren, Leia and Faith Tasche.

Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Sherylann’s Funeral Fund. To donate or sign the online guestbook, please visit Sherylann’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you