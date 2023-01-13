Shirley A. Hitchcock, 88, St. Peters, Missouri; passed away on January 9, 2023
Shirley was born on July 10, 1934 in Easton, Missouri to the late Henry Edward and Alice Irene (Wiedmaier) Kessler. She was the third born of seven children.
She was a 1952 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She was employed in Kansas City in the accounting business and employed as a banker associate when she moved to St. Charles and had her children. Shirley was an avid reader. She belonged to Legion of Mary and other prayer groups and sang in the church choir. She also volunteered at the hospital and for the city of O'Fallon.
Shirley married Dale Leon Hitchcock on April 10, 1964. Shirley was a homemaker and devoted mother to their four children, Jeffrey Dale Hitchcock, Jill Marie Hitchcock, Eric John Hitchcock and Emily Joan (Hitchcock) DiCarlo.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jeffrey Hitchcock, Sheboygan Falls, WI; Eric (Gabrielle) Hitchcock, Scottsdale, AZ; Jill Hitchcock, Silverado, CA and Emily (Mike) DiCarlo, St. Charles, MO; five grandchildren, Kelly, Max, Alex, Leonardo and Cecilia; brother, Dwight (Deann) Kessler; sister, Lois (Robert) Taczala and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her grandson, Oliver Hitchcock and brothers, Curtis, Glen Roger, Earl and sister, Carol.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday, January 21st at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Interment Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Hurlingen, Missouri.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
The family has requested memorial donations to Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 12750 NE Hurlingen Road Easton, Missouri 64443.