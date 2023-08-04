Shirley A. Owen
1933-2023
Shirley A. Owen, 89, passed away on August 3, 2023. She was born in Horton, Kansas on September 12, 1933, to John F. and Mildred K. (Isenberg) Smith.
Shirley was a devoted wife, marrying Lloyd "Bud" E. Owen on December 27, 1954.
She is survived by her husband and children, Tama Owen and Tracey Jensen (Nigh). Shirley cherished her grandchildren, Jordan and Kenny (Jackie) Jensen. She also relished the joy her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her. She is also survived by her siblings, Dennis Smith (Jo) and Dorothy Aschelman, and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Audrey Clark (Don), and John Smith, Jr.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her family and the countless others whose lives were enriched by her loving presence and infectious laughter. Her legacy of love lives on in all who were privileged to know her.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 10:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Tuesday. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.