Shirley Gossett
1933-2023
Shirley Gossett, a spirited, loving, and thoughtful woman, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri, just three days shy of her 90th birthday. Born on April 14, 1933, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Delmar and Helen Lance, Shirley lived a life full of love, laughter, and cherished memories with her family and friends.
Shirley graduated from Westport High School and went on to marry the love of her life, Donald William Gossett, in 1953. Together, they built a beautiful life and family, raising their son, Don Gossett, who survives her. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Donald, and her parents, Delmar and Helen Lance.
Shirley is survived by her son, Don Gossett (Sheryl); her sister, Joyce Keys; her grandchildren, Dustin and Lauren; and her four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Parker, Landon, and Crosby. Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them.
Throughout her life, Shirley was an active and enthusiastic participant in a variety of sports and hobbies. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bowling, and she was an avid reader.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.