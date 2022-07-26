Shirley J. Kennedy, 85, passed away on July 19, 2022.
She was born in Cameron, Missouri on July 5, 1937 to Charles and Helen (Adkison) Kennedy.
Shirley worked at Walt Disney World in janitorial services until retiring.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Daniel Cheney.
Survivors: Children, Royce Cheney, Lathrop, Missouri, Linda Riale, St. Cloud, Florida, Sam Cheney, Kansas City, Missouri, Lisa (John) Sammons, Ashland, Kentucky, and Dana Cheney, Kansas City, Missouri; several grandchildren; sister, Mary (Bill) Baber, Cameron, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: Visitation this evening, July 21st, 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.