Cameron, MO- Shirley Jean Blackmon, 86, of Cameron, passed away January 28, 2022. Shirley was born March 7, 1935 to William D. and Julia (Barr) Dees in Florence South Carolina.
Shirley married Alfred W. Blackmon Sr. She worked as a school teacher. Shirley and Al lived in Savannah, GA and retired from Al’s career with the railroad in Tampa, FL. Shirley later moved to Cameron, MO.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Sr. in 2000, and daughter-in-law Sheryl Blackmon in 2021.
Shirley is survived by sons, Alfred Blackmon Jr., Cameron, MO, Richard Blackmon (Beth), Atlanta, GA;
2 grandchildren A.J. (Luiza) Blackmon, Miami Beach, FL. and Savannah (Jason) DeVault, St. Joseph, MO.
Graveside services will be Friday February 4, 2022 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Florence, South Carolina.
