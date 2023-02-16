Shirley Jean Goodwin

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&