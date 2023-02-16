Shirley Jean Goodwin
1936-2023
Shirley Jean Goodwin, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
She was born on April 3, 1936, to August and Lucille (Welch) Barmann in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She married Larry Dean Goodwin on September 15, 1956, and they shared 65 years together until his passing in 2021. Shirley took pride in being a homemaker for their children and grandchildren for over 60 years. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for over 25 years.
Shirley enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, being outdoors, and she never slowed down. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Shirley loved to bake, especially around the holidays for family gatherings. Her favorite pastime was shopping, especially at JC Penney’s. She was a wonderful housewife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Griffin (Paul); son, Michael Goodwin (Sherie); daughter, Susan Trautman (Matt); sister, Sarah Chase (Tom); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 4:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America or Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.