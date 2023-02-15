 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Shirley L. Frisbie

  • Updated
  • 0
Shirley L. Frisbie

Shirley L. Frisbie, 93, lifelong resident of South St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at a local health care facility. She was born October 2, 1929 in St. Joseph, daughter of Laura and Burton Baker. She graduated from Benton High School and later married Kenneth Frisbie, who preceded her in death in 1996. Shirley worked with her family business as a bookkeeper and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her grass, doing so until she was 86. She was a great supporter of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Shirley was known as the neighborhood cat lady. She enjoyed feeding and caring for the neighborhood cats. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Frisbie and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include son, Greg (Debbie) Frisbie, daughter, Marilyn Frisbie, sister, Mary Hawkins, brother, John Baker, grandson, Jason (Bethany) Frisbie, and great-grandson, Maxwell Frisbie.
Ms. Frisbie has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home and per her wishes, there are no scheduled services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Tags

Recommended for you