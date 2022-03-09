Shirley Lyon, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.
She was born January 26, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa to Arline (Moore) Elliott.
Shirley married Bobby Lee Lyon November 1960. He preceded her in death.
She was a huge Chiefs fan, avid shark fisher and loved spending time with her family. In her earlier years she enjoyed being a beautician.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her mother; son, Ricki Lyon; and sister, Beverly Bottorff.
She is survived by daughter, Vicki Groce; grandchildren, Melissa Miller, Timothy Groce, Sarah Hardin (Mike), Victor Lyon, Kevin Lyon, Stevie Lyon; great-grandchildren, Christopher Mullins (Allison), Quentin Miller, Carlee and Brody Hardin, Zoey and Cayenne Lyon; great-great granddaughter, Emilee; brothers, Melvin Elliott, Kenny Elliott (Carol); sister, Sandra Armagost.
Farewell Graveside Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made towards funeral expenses. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.