Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Shirley Lyon, 82

Shirley Lyon

Shirley Lyon, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.

She was born January 26, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa to Arline (Moore) Elliott.

Shirley married Bobby Lee Lyon November 1960. He preceded her in death.

She was a huge Chiefs fan, avid shark fisher and loved spending time with her family. In her earlier years she enjoyed being a beautician.

Shirley was also preceded in death by her mother; son, Ricki Lyon; and sister, Beverly Bottorff.

She is survived by daughter, Vicki Groce; grandchildren, Melissa Miller, Timothy Groce, Sarah Hardin (Mike), Victor Lyon, Kevin Lyon, Stevie Lyon; great-grandchildren, Christopher Mullins (Allison), Quentin Miller, Carlee and Brody Hardin, Zoey and Cayenne Lyon; great-great granddaughter, Emilee; brothers, Melvin Elliott, Kenny Elliott (Carol); sister, Sandra Armagost.

Farewell Graveside Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made towards funeral expenses. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

