Shirley Mae Patterson, 85, Lone Jack, Missouri, formerly of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
She was born May 27, 1936 in Amazonia to Marvin and Berniece (Steeby) Brown.
Shirley married Pat Patterson and he preceded her in death.
She was a farmer most of her life.
Shirley enjoyed going to tractor pulls and loved to plant flowers. Her home was the hub of family gatherings where they enjoyed her good cooking, especially her oyster dressing.
Shirley was a member of the Savannah VFW.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and granddaughter, Greican Davidson.
She is survived by children, Bill Davidson (Angie), Deborah Barr (Jimmy), Charles Davidson, Mark Davidson (Janet), Kenneth Davidson, Linda Rodgers, Brenda Davidson, Richard Davidson, Emmett Davidson, Randy Davidson, Jeffrey Davidson (Eva), and Dallas Davidson (Kim); 25 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Knorr (Charles); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.