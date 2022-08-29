Shirley Marie Kerns, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 in St. Joseph. She was born February 11, 1939 in St. Joseph, daughter of Violet (Toothman) and John Barger. She attended Lafayette High School. Shirley retired from Quaker Oats. She enjoyed shopping, and going antiquing and to flee markets. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Leonard "Sam" Kerns in 2015, her parents, and granddaughter, Brandy Henderson. Survivors include: children, Mark (Deanne) Lofts, Brenda (Jeff) Drennen, and Kathy (Shawn) Waitkoss all of St. Joseph, her beloved dog, Willy, grandchildren, Nikki Davis, Brandon Henderson, Kortney (Derek) Ptomey, Bryson Waitkoss, Collin (Sadee) Lofts, and Kylie (Tyler) Clark, great-grandchildren, Jaslynn, Brevin, Bristol, and Blaklee.
Ms. Kerns has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Love officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.