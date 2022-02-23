Shirley V. Simon, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at a local hospital.
Shirley was born on September 30, 1935, to the late Hugh and Vivian (Ross) O'Bannon in Stanberry, Missouri, where she was raised. She was a graduate of Stanberry High School and was a drum majorette. She moved to St. Joseph when she was seventeen and began working for Southwestern Bell.
Shirley married Ray Simon on March 12, 1955, to that union three children were born. In 1961 they moved to the state of Washington where they lived for 32 years. During her time there she worked for Lucky's Grocery Store, Bonmarshe' and assisted in the opening of various hotels.
After retirement, the family returned to St. Joseph.
Survivors include her three children, Stephen R. Simon, Cynthia S. Simon, Clifford W. Simon and wife, Lysa L. Simon; four grandchildren, Lisa Smith, Dawn Hodge, Chloe Shultz and Skyler Shultz; nine great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jasmine, Corina, Donovan, Chance, Atlas, Arthur, Vivian and Rowan; 1 great-great-grandson, Sterling; sister, Delila Paulus and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Simon has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where a visitation will be held 2:00 to 3:00 PM Thursday, February 24.
A Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.