Shirley Wilson, 87, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
On December 29, 1934 she was born in Grant City, Missouri to Charles and Freida (Goff) Motsinger.
She earned her Masters in Education degree and taught at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.
Shirley will be remembered as a prolific reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Kensel Motsinger.
She is survived by her sons, Tal Wilson (Denise), Crispen Wilson (Emily) and Linden Wilson; grandchildren, Ruby, Ed and Nthabi; extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Worth County Education Foundation, 510 East Avenue, Grant City, Missouri 64456.