Sonia Harbison, 57

Sonia G. Harbison, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023.
She was born July 10, 1965, in St. Joseph, MO, to Gaylen and Jean (Boles) Pearson.
Sonia married Albert William “Billy” Harbison, Jr. on December 17, 2016.
She was a court recorder for the Social Security Disability Administration.
Sonia’s passion was helping women at the Pregnancy Resource Center.
She was a past member of Rainbows and currently attended Central Assembly of God Church.
She also was a member of the Missouri Valley Amateur Radio Club, with her call sign NØYSZ.
Survivors include her husband, Billy; her daughter, Rachel Hecker (Chris); grandchildren, Quentin, Madi and Chloe; her parents; brother, Brian Pearson (Angie); nephew and niece, Andrew and Allison; other extended family members and friends.
Service 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Central Assembly of God. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC), 1502 N. 36 St., Suite D, St. Joseph, MO 64506.