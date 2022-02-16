 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Sonja Olivia Carpenter, 81

Sonja Olivia Carpenter

Sonja Olivia Carpenter, 81, Ivy Bend, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022.

She was born July 8, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Hazel (Mayer) Shafer.

Sonja was a member of Odd Fellows and The Rebekahs, American War Dads and Auxiliary. She retired from Mead after 25 years then later volunteered at the Food Pantry and Youth Center in Ivy Bend, Missouri.

Sonja enjoyed getting her nails done, garage sales, bowling, playing pool and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Ralph Vickers, Jr., David Dowell; great-grandson, Johnny L. Nattier; parents; and brother, Jack Shafer.

She is survived by children, Vereanna Stocking, Philip Vickers (Sandra), Keith Vickers; grandchildren, Jason, Kristal, Tiffany (Pete), Philip, Jr. (Ashley), Amy, Gary, Rebekah; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sandra Wolfgang, Anita Horn (Steve), J.P. Shafer; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

