Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022,
023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, 054, 057,
060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037,
038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.


* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Sonjia Kay Pitts

Sonjia Kay Pitts was born to Charles Eden Bonnett and E. Lorene (Amos) Bonnet on October 9, 1948 in Saint Joseph, MO.

She was a graduate of Benton High School and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother during her life.

On May 23, 1966 she married Michael V. Pitts, in Omaha, NE.  They celebrated 56 years of a loving marriage.

Sonjia leaves behind her husband Michael and two daughters, Tasha (Chris) Barbour and Darcy (Jason) Swan as well as grandchildren Alex (Renae) Barbour, Will Barbour, Parker Swan and Chloe Swan.

Sonjia and Mike loved to travel and vacation with their best friends Don and Connie Lentz.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Luke's Hospice Facility or the American Heart Association.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Thursday evening.

