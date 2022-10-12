Sonjia Kay Pitts was born to Charles Eden Bonnett and E. Lorene (Amos) Bonnet on October 9, 1948 in Saint Joseph, MO.
She was a graduate of Benton High School and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother during her life.
On May 23, 1966 she married Michael V. Pitts, in Omaha, NE. They celebrated 56 years of a loving marriage.
Sonjia leaves behind her husband Michael and two daughters, Tasha (Chris) Barbour and Darcy (Jason) Swan as well as grandchildren Alex (Renae) Barbour, Will Barbour, Parker Swan and Chloe Swan.
Sonjia and Mike loved to travel and vacation with their best friends Don and Connie Lentz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Luke's Hospice Facility or the American Heart Association.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Thursday evening.