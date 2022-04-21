Stacey Elizabeth Thompson-Peterson, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born July 20, 1969 in St. Joseph, daughter of Shirley and Pete Peterson. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1987. Stacey was currently working at Collision Repair Specialists as a Parts Clerk. She loved animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed going thrift shopping, attending auctions and sales and riding motorcycles. Stacey was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include, husband, Gene Thompson, son, Ryan Kuehner, and her boyfriend, Mike Chipps, all of St. Joseph and several cousins.
Ms. Thompson-Peterson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.