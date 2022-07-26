Stanley David Ramsay, 64 of St. Joseph, died Saturday, July 23, 2022. Stanley was born June 27, 1958 in St. Joseph, to Richard and Eva (Lovelady) Ramsay.
Stanley retired from Heartland Hospital (Mosaic) in the housekeeping department and had previously worked at the Marriott in Kansas City.
Survivors include his children David Ramsay (Nicole Luikens), Jennifer Pineda (Joel Wantoch); four grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Rick Ramsay, Terry Ramsay, Rose Ramsay, Donna Todd, Tom Todd, Tucker Todd; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Stanley liked to play guitar, enjoyed old music and airplanes, and always had a cat around the house.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.