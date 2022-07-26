Stanley Robin Rice, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022.
He was born May 24, 1951 in St. Joseph to Pete and Rachel (Abels) Rice.
Stanley married Rose Ann Poland on September 14, 1973.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After the military, he worked in food production for nearly 30 years, retiring from Sara Lee.
Stanley enjoyed fishing and camping. He and Rose especially enjoyed trips to Colorado and southern Missouri. He also was a die-hard Chiefs fan who loved watching their games.
A man of few words, Stanley was also known as a big teddy bear.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Rose; and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Derek Rice, and Kasey Rice (Lucas Pace); grandchildren, Dylan, Zanaya, Brody, Lilly, Aliyah, Conner and Dodge; sister, Cindy Felix; nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.