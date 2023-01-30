Stephen George Coult 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023 in a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital. He was born February 4, 1956 in Chillicothe, Missouri son of the late Iona & Herbert Coult. He graduated from the Chillicothe High School class of 1974, then Northeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science Education, then received his Masters degree in Computer Science from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, MO. Stephen taught school for 40 years, most recently at the Staley High School in Kansas City, MO. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, coaching football, and spending time with his grandkids and taking them to the park. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Gerry Coult. Survivors include: wife Diana Coult of the home, sons, Andrew Coult , St. Joseph, Matt (Jessie) Coult, St. Joseph, MO, and Zach Coult, Tucson, AZ, grandchildren, Amelia & Brooks Coult, brother, Terry (Anita) Coult, Chillicothe, MO, and sister Lynn Luken of Reed Springs, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 6:00 pm Monday, with Pastor Bradley Spiegal officiating. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
