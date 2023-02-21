Stephen Lee Moser
1951-2023
Stephen Lee Moser passed away at age 71 at Maysville, Missouri on Monday, February 20, 2023.
He was the son of Frank E. Moser, Jr. and Dorothea (McCue) Moser, born December 3, 1951. His brothers were Mark Richard Moser and James Kent Moser.
Stephen was the grandson of Charles B. McCue and Ethel (Woodward) McCue, and Frank E. Moser, Sr. and Bettie (Kountz) Moser.
He is survived by two aunts, an uncle, and several cousins.
Stephen graduated from Savannah High School and received a B.S. in Agriculture from the University of Missouri in 1973. He was an Eagle Scout, holding his God and Country award, and spent 11 years in 4-H club work, attending National 4-H camp in Washington, D.C.
