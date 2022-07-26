Stephen Tandy Michaels, 72

Stephen Tandy Michaels, beloved father, Pap Pap, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on July 5, 2022, at age 72. He was surrounded by family, love and prayer in his final hours. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl & Doris Michaels. Even in his final days he showed such bravery and poise, reflecting some of the finest qualities he displayed throughout his life. Steve was born on May 6, 1950 in Surveyor, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed spending summers at his Uncle Joe’s place and often lamented on those special times with his family. Steve became an Eagle Scout and played football at East Pennsboro High School before graduating from Missouri Western State University. His athleticism and drive led him to a sit-down meeting with Joe Paterno at Pennsylvania State University, but a knee injury put a halt to his football career.
From the early days, Steve showed business acumen and an entrepreneurial spirit. He worked for Carnation in first Pennsylvania and then later in Elwood, Ks. where he managed logistics. He later transferred to Chattanooga, Tennessee and Rochelle, Illinois with Nestle where he was the Director of Transportation. He was a founding member and CEO of BMS Logistics LLC in St. Joseph, MO upon his return to the area in the late 1990s. Steve helped expand the business to multiple states and sat on the Board of Directors until the time of his passing. Steve also established a mail truck line, Ashley Enterprises.
Giving back to the community was important to Steve. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Moila Country Club. Steve also assisted in mentoring young entrepreneurs through the Craig Business School at Missouri Western.
Steve was a leader and a serious man, but he also knew how to have fun. He spent his free time with family and friends golfing, fishing, bowling, attending Nascar races and other sporting events. A hard read, his feelings and emotions were often a mystery except when he was enjoying life. His eyes sparkled and his contagious grin would light up the room in those moments. To those who knew him well, his quiet complexity was understood and revered.
Steve is survived by his son Todd Michaels, daughter Ashley (Bill) Mears, grandchildren Billy, Payton, Holt and Lennox Mears, sister Vicki (Bede) Bufe, brother Joe (Terry) Michaels and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
A Memorial Service and visitation will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 104 S. 7th St. in Wathena, KS. The visitation will be 6-8pm on Friday, July 8 and the funeral will be at 1:30pm on Saturday, July 9.
A celebration of life will be held after the funeral on Saturday at Two Doors Down at 314 St. Joseph Ave in Wathena, Ks. Come celebrate Steve with food, drinks, pictures and any memories or stories you might want to share.
In lieu of flowers, we know Steve would appreciate donations be sent to the Shriners Hospital or the Highland Community College Frances Hewins Reish Scholarship Fund.