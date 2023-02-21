Steve McIntosh
1957-2023
Steve McIntosh, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023.
He was born September 1, 1957 to Al and Lou McIntosh in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, class of 1976.
Steve worked security at Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, Family Guidance Center, and a bus driver for Mid Buchanan.
He was in the U.S. Army and was vice president of the Paralyzed Veteran’s Association. He was also the past president of the girls’ softball league.
Steve was an avid Chief’s fan and was a long-time season ticket holder.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lou McIntosh.
Survivors include his father, Al McIntosh; daughter, Kalanie Hoffman (Justin), sister, Cindy Littlejohn (Mike); brother, Tom McIntosh; nieces, Kelli Littlejohn and Ashley McIntosh; former wife, Cindy Gross; life-long friend, Pat Hummer; and his four-legged best friend, Zeus.
Celebration of Life 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Eagles Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kalanie which will be forwarded to the Paralyzed Veteran’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.