Steve "Pops" Riggs, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born August 19, 1957 in St. Joseph, son of Iola and Lawrence Riggs. He attended Lafayette High School, graduating class of 1975 and currently working at Omnium, where he had been for the past 46 years. Steve enjoyed riding side by side's, going camping, fishing and working on equipment. He was a member of the 4F Flathead Club over 30 years. Preceding him in death are his parents and sister, Vicki Farley. Survivors include, fiancé and companion of 24 years, Lisa Hogan of St. Joseph, step-daughter, Chrissy Russell, his little buddies/grandsons, Nicolas and Zachary, son, Jason Riggs and his family, brother, LeRoy Guthrie of St. Joseph, sister, Sandra (Brian) Estes of St. Joseph, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Riggs will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for Children. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.