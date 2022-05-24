Steven Clark, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022.
He was born January 28, 1949 in St. Joseph to Earl Clark and Mildred (Walker) Clark. Steve graduated from Lafayette High School.
Steve married Pam Bunse on April 22, 1978. She survives of the home.
He had been manager of several bars, including at the Ramada Inn and Holiday Inn. He later was a slot technician at the St. Jo Frontier Casino, and then a juvenile detention officer at the Buchanan County Juvenile Detention Center. He finished his working career as a people greeter at Walmart – his bucket list job.
Steve loved NASCAR, the Kansas City Chiefs, and to ride and customize motorcycles.
He loved his family, especially his granddaughters. He was a people person who loved his jobs and knew no strangers. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three younger brothers, Ronnie, Gary and Davey.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pam; daughter, Tami Holman (Jeremy); granddaughters, Presleigh and Haleigh; father- and mother-in-law, Wilbur and Barbara Bunse; other extended family members, friends and pets.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.