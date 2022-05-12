Cameron, MO- Steven Dean Karr, 63, of Cameron, passed away April 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by family. Steve was born October 5, 1958, to Gerald and Donna (Gooding) Karr, in Kansas City, MO.
Steve was a graduate of Cameron High School. He loved entertaining friends in his home and was an avid pool player, often beating opponents using only one hand. Steve was known to challenge anyone to a game of chess. He enjoyed collecting anything he deemed an antique.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Chelsey (John) Oaks, Cameron, Skyler Goepferich, Heather Evans, Stephanie White, Kerie (Billy) Wade; father, Gerald Karr; 17 grandchildren; brother, Kevin Karr; sister, Linda (Drew) Fones.
Celebration of life will be held on May 6, 2022, from 5:00- 9:00 PM at the Old School of Cameron.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com