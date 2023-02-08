Steven E. Perkins
1950-2023
Steven E. Perkins, 72, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023.
He was born September 25, 1950, in Beloit, KS to Eugene and Mary (Conn) Perkins.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war.
Steven married Rebecca Lynn Peterson on August 30, 1980.
His family was very important to him, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew Stuart.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Pamela Hughes and Dana Attebury; three granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Murray and Jane Boos (George) and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday, Maxwell Heights Church, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Donations may be made to the Noyes Home or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.