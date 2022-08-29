Steven Edward Brown
1948-2022
Steven Edward Brown, 73, Sabetha, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022.
He was born September 12, 1948 in Beloit, Kansas to Guy and Lois (Gaston) Brown. He grew up in Beloit before the family moved to Sabetha, where he graduated from Sabetha High School.
He worked for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department before attending Emporia State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Steven then owned and operated his own accounting firm for nearly 20 years.
In his later years, Steven was very active in Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Sabetha, and was a member of the Men’s Group there.
Steven loved to fish, gather with friends for coffee and keep in touch with cousins and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki Munoz; and niece, Robin Cosner.
He is survived by his niece, Lorelei Cosner; great-nieces and nephews, Lita Sanders (Preston), Ian Cosner (Deidra), James Puryear, and Sarah Puryear; great-great-niece, Athena; numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.