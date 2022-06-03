Steven Luther Meade 72, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home in Faucett. He was born July 8, 1949 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Eva and Luther Meade. He graduated from Lafayette High School, then served in the United States Navy. He was a Diesel Mechanic. Steven was preceded in death by parents. Survivors include: wife, Terri of the home, son, Douglas Meade, daughter, Erica Smith, step son, Courtney Townsend, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and sister, Sandra Wilson. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Thursday, with funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
