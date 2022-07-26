Steven Max Hall, 52, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on November 13, 1969 to Gorden and Carolyn (Henry) Hall. He married Kendra Haskey on April 4, 1997. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
Steven enjoyed fishing, golfing, seeing antique tractor and engine shows, watching the Chiefs and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Janae and Jordan Hall; sister, Cynthia Jonas (Everett); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.