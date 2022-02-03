Steven R. Edwards, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
He was born October 10, 1957, in Springfield, Missouri to David and Sarah Edwards.
Steven married Cathy Daniels November of 1995. She preceded him in death December 23, 2019.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns, tinkering with small engines, spending time with his grandchildren, and was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Steven was also preceded in death by his grandson, David Jacob Reeves; parents; brothers, Roy, David, Carol; sisters, Barbara, Betty, Sally and Shirley.
Survivors include sons, Heath Edwards (Amanda), Doug Collins; daughter, Summer Collins-Zeamer (Patrick); numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Steven’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.