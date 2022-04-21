Steven Taylor Quick 69, of Elwood, KS., passed away Monday April 18, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO Hospital. He was born November 23, 1952 in Santa Maria, California son of the late Margaret Ann & Jonah Quick. He married Sharon Allen on February 18, 2006, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Santa Maria high school and attended Modesto Junior College. He retired from Sara Lee in the Quality Control department. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, being outdoors, grilling and smoking meats, but most especially he loved spending time with his family. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife, Sharon Lee Quick of the home, daughters, Crystal Hollands (Rick Mahoney) Hollands, Atchison, KS, and Angela (Chris) Hale, Savannah, MO, son, John Quick of California, sister, Karen (Grady) Gammage, Phoenix, AZ, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts