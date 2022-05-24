Steven Thompson Mills, 78, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at a local health care facility. He was born July 17, 1943 in St. Joseph, son of Alta and Roscoe Mills. He graduated from Central High School. Steven enjoyed fishing, painting, and going shopping. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Virginia Larmore, and great niece, Minda Miller. Survivors include: brothers, JR and Phillip Mills, nephew, Eric Hager, and niece, Margaret Miller, as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 2:30 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Steven Mills Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
