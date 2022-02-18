Sue Meadows, 80

Janice Sue (Kent) Meadows passed away at home in Cameron, Missouri at the age of 80, on February 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sue was born on November 20, 1941, to Caryl and Ruby (Campbell) Kent in Rea, Missouri. Sue married Don Meadows on July 16, 1958 in Pipestone, Minnesota. After 62 years of marriage and raising five children together, Don preceded Sue in death on February 20, 2021. Besides being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Sue worked at the Daviess County Library in Gallatin and UCP in St. Joseph. In 1993, Sue began her career at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph in the Conferences and Special Programs department, from which she retired after working several years as the department’s Director. When she wasn’t working, Sue enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Don, Sue was preceded in death by her parents. Sue is survived by her five children: Doug (Teresa) Meadows, Lori Burke, Leslie (Mike) Huffaker, Jennifer (Steve) Olsen, and Matt “Bone” Meadows. Additional survivors are fourteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Sue’s sisters, Carolyn (Bill Taylor) and Linda Slayden.
Per Sue’s request, no services are planned. If a memorial gift is desired, the family suggests donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank in St. Joseph, Missouri. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.