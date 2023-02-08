Susie Brown
1946-2023
Glenda “Susie” Brown, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at a local hospital.
Born October 24, 1946 in St. Joseph to Leonard S. “Dee Dee” and Shirley L. (Miller) Phillips, she graduated from Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College, and attended Northwest Missouri State University.
On March 15, 1969 she married Albert P. Brown. They have one daughter, Marcie Brown. She is survived by both Albert Brown and Marcie Brown (Garrett) Rock. She is also survived by cousins, Linda Leftin (Gary), Trudy Euler (Chris), and Tracy Miller (Jeanie).
She worked in the office at American Angus Association for twenty years.
Mrs. Brown attended Central Christian Church, and she formerly attended Francis Street First United Methodist Church. She loved to dance with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Bowling.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.meierhoffer.com.