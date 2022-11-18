Tammy Renee' Helton

Tammy Renee’ (Long) Helton 55 of Tarkio, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, lost her battle to lung cancer November 10th of 2022 surrounded by the ones she loved.
She was born February 15th of 1967 at Methodist Hospital in St. Joseph to Madonna(Crail) Irminger and the late Franklin Long.
Tammy was a 1985 graduate of Benton High School in St Joseph and worked for Saint Joe Distributing for almost 30 years where she did accounts receivable and customer relations.
She enjoyed singing, dancing, shopping(mainly for shoes), collecting gnomes, bowling and spending time with family, friends, and her furbabies.
Tammy was diagnosed with lung cancer May of 2022. Although she lost her battle against cancer, she fought long and hard until the end. She tried to live each day as it came.
She was someone that everyone could count on in their time of need. She always held out a helping hand when and wherever it was needed. She had such a kind heart and soul. She was a tad bit sassy and had no issues expressing her opinion or speaking her mind. She loved and cared for everyone she came across as if they were her family. She never met a stranger; everyone was family or a friend.
Tammy is preceded in death by father Franklin Long, grandparents Russel(Ruby) Ragland and Harold(Chloe) Crail.
She is survived by mother Madonna(Kenny) Irminger of Agency, MO. Children: Candis(Adam) Stanton of Tarkio, MO, Cody Helton of Tarkio, MO, Ashley Sapp of Maysville, MO, and Bailey(Christian) Turner of Maysville, MO. Stepmother Karla(Bill) Duncan of Troy, KS. Siblings: Mike(Jeanette) Long of Richmond, MO, Kelly(Dave) Christenson of Arlington, TX and Danielle(Chad) Allenbrand of Spring Hill, KS. Grandchildren: Taylor(Alex), Justin, Jared(Morgan), Jacob, Chase, Ryder and Gracelyn. 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 1 great niece and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Sunday November 27th at 1:00 PM located at the Tarkio Community Building. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Ms. Helton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.