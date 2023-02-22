Tatum Riley Lonjers 30, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday February 21, 2023 in Saint Joseph, Missouri health care center. She was born November 7, 1992, and attended Helen Davis State School. She is survived by parents, Arthur and Juanita Lonjers, siblings: Corey (Niki) Lonjers, Lacy (Joe) Zoubek, Chelsea (Dylan) Spellman, Brian Lonjers, Isaiah Lonjers, Lee Lonjers, Deanthony Lonjers, Tyler Lonjers, Donavan Lonjers, Fabrihanna Lonjers, Juan Florez, and Jacob Holler. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Tatum Riley Lonjers
- November 7, 1992 - February 21, 2023
-
- Updated
- 0