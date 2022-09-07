Teresa Ann McDaniel, aged 57, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Saturday September 3, 2022.
Teresa was born on September 4, 1964 in Meridian, Mississippi, to Gerald and Relene Hankinson, and was raised by her mother and step-father, Ralph “Mac” MacLachlan. Having moved several times as a military brat, she settled in the greater Kansas City area for the last 33 years, where she married her husband of 22 years, David McDaniel.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, and sister Donna.
She is survived by her husband, David McDaniel, daughter, Nicole (Ryan) Stevens, step-son, Josh (Ali) McDaniel, step-daughter, Ashley (Phillip) Ohmer, and 10 grandchildren. She will be missed by many loved ones and close friends.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.