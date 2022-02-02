Maysville, MO- Teri Lanelle Carroll, 62, passed away January 16, 2022. Teri was born October 3, 1959 to Billy M. and Phyllis E. (Kies) Sharp in Cameron, MO.
Teri was a 1978 graduate of Cameron High School. She married James Carroll, May 22, 1982. She owned Aristocrat Foods and Bethany Ventures Inc. and operated the Super 8 Motel in Bethany MO and Sharp’s Storage in Bethany and Cameron. She had also managed and operated several Hardees restaurants including Bethany, Cameron, Mound City.
Aside from being the hardworking and successful woman everyone knew Teri to be, her passion and most of all her heart was dedicated to her family. She was a loving wife, mother and Mi Mi to all her grand babies. There wasn’t a single second of the day she didn’t worry about every single one. She prayed for her family every night before bed. She made sure everyone was doing what they needed and where they were supposed to be. Taking care of her family was everything to her. Teri loved with a fire in her soul that is incomparable to anyone. She had the ability to make everyone she met feel special in some way. She never passed judgement and she always put others needs above her own. Her smile lit up a room like the ray of sunshine she was always known to be. She left an imprint on anyone and everyone who ever met her. Our Angel on earth and now our Angel in heaven. She will be forever missed and loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Phyllis Sharp, brothers Aaron and Phillip Sharp.
Teri is survived by her husband Jim of the home; daughter Lanelle Carroll (Tyler Whiteaker), Cameron, MO; son Brennan (Angela) Carroll, Cameron, MO; 3 grandchildren, Daxton and Krew Carroll and Taylen Whiteaker.
The register book will be available for friends to sign at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.