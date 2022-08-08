Terrie Kay Stephens, 60

In loving memory of Terrie Kay Stephens, resident of St. Joseph, Missouri. She was born to this life on September 1, 1961. She entered eternal life on July 26, 2022 at the age of 60.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley, and father, Virgil, two brothers, Max and Virgil Jr., her daughter Miranda and son-in-law, Steven.
She is survived by her daughter Tasha, grandchildren, Izaiyah, Jeremiah, Mattie, Juan Jr. (Nacho), her great-grandchild, Zayde, and her niece and nephew, Augusta and Max.
She was a loving mother of two children, Miranda Stephens, Tasha Stephens, and also her son-in-law, Steven Stephens. She was a grandmother and guardian angel of her four grandchildren, Izaiyah, Jeremiah, Mattie, and Juan Jr. (Nacho) and one great-grandchild, Zayde. She was a lifelong friend of Tina Davis, Robin Sisk, Steve Salsbury.
If I could only use one word to describe Terrie it would be selfless. Terrie was always a hard worker and she would do anything for those she loved. She was a giver in a world full of takers. She devoted all of her time and resources to her family. If it was in her ability to do it she would, no matter how it affected herself. She loved with all of her heart and would forgive no matter how many times she was wronged. She will be dearly missed by many. The memory of her life will be forever cherished till we see her again.
