Terry Alan Richey 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday January 23, 2023 in Saint Joseph. He was born February 14, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jack & Dorothy Richey.
He is survived by his sons, Gregg (Nicole) Richey and Danny Nelson of St. Joseph, MO; brother, Gary (Zola) Richey of St. Joseph, MO. His caretakers, Renee (Mike) Carpenter, Cherokee Carpenter, and Andrew Gillpatrick of St. Joseph, MO. Granddaughter, Alexis (Aaron) Conklin; grandsons, Austin Nelson, Zack Nelson, and Seth Richey; great-grandson, Jerricho Conklin, several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a uncle, Vern Perkins
Terry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Marsha Kay Richey; his parents, Jack and Dorothy Richey; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Ethel Perkins; paternal grandparents, Paris and Trilby Richey; and brother, Jack (Janetta) Richey.
He worked as an independent plumber, he also took care of animals at the Evergreen Boarding Kennel. He served in the United States Marines Corps, was a Mason, member of the Brotherhood Lodge #269.
He enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. Terry also knew how to dance on roller skates and loved teaching others how to skate. He had a bit of honery side, but a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back if you needed it. He will be missed by many, but knowing he is with our Heavenly Father and reunited with his daughter, parents, and family members will give the loved ones here on earth comfort. We will remember him always and reminisce about time spent together, until we can be reunited in Heaven.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services and public livestream following at 2:00 pm. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolence, livestream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
