Terry Ann McPheeters, age 77, was born January 19, 1945 in Goshen, Indiana, the daughter of Wayne and Lois Stewart and passed away December 7, 2022.
Terry married the love of her life, Walt McPheeters, on March 23, 1963 in Sacramento, California and to this union a son was born.
After moving to Maysville, Terry and Walt became members of the First Baptist Church where she taught Girls in Action for many years to numerous children. Terry enjoyed working at the Maysville school as a cook, Maysville EOC office and volunteering at the Dekalb County Public Library and Living Hope Food Pantry.
Terry is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 59 years, Walt, who survives of the home; son, John McPheeters; grandchildren, Jacob and Skyler McPheeters; brother, Clint Stewart; sisters, Diana and Lua; and a host of friends.