Terry Mark Corder

Terry M. Corder, 64, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. He was born November 26, 1957 in St. Joseph, son of Ida and Ralph Corder. Terry served in the US Army for 4 years. Terry was a hard worker. He enjoyed his family and friends, and working on cars. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Stacie Corder in 2012, his parents, and sister, Linda Bishop. Survivors include: companion, Chris Goin of St Joseph, sister, Donna Ledford of St Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.
Terry has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.