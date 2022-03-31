Terry Ray Morris, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
He was born May 30, 1957 in Lawrence, Kansas to Coy and Hazel (Hafferkamp) Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Doris M. Morris.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Ray Morris; siblings, Nancy Frank, Paula Warriner, Debra Bruns, Jerry Morris (Archiella); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.