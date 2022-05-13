Thelma Mae (McKee) Wilkins, 99, of St. Joseph, MO died May 12, 2022 at her home. She was born July 29, 1922 in Cosby, MO. Mrs. Wilkins graduated from Central High School. She had been actively involved in the family farm and dairy for over 50 years.
Thelma was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church and the Guy Harden Sunday School Class. She was formerly a member of Clair United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Platte Valley Community Club, Cosby Lions Club, and former member of the Cosby Chapter No. 145 Order of the Eastern Star. She was always active in United Methodist Women.
Mrs. Wilkins was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest J. and Hulda C. (Heinz) McKee. On April 14, 1946 she married Norman “Jim” Wilkins in St. Joseph, MO. He preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Schneider; son-in-law, Ron Ueligger; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law.
She is survived by daughters, Carol Ueligger, Ronda (Bob) Everett, and Janet Collier (Russell Foster); grandchildren, Chris (Michelle) Whitmore, Bob (Jessie) Everett, Travis (Stacey) Ueligger, Tricia (Jeff) Turano, Shauna Collier, and Matthew (Amanda) Collier; great-grandchildren, Lanae, Alyse (Austen Couch), and Hannah Whitmore, Tucker, Oliver and Miles Everett, Alexa and Sophia Turano, Josh Collier and Harper Collier; great-great-grandson, Leon Couch.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Freudenthal Hospice or Huffman United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.