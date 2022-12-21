Thelma (Swartz) Townsend

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Thelma (Swartz) Townsend

  • 0
Thelma Townsend

Thelma (Swartz) Townsend, 79, passed away December 17, 2022.  She was born April 1, 1943 to Clay and Lucile Swartz.

On October 8, 1966 she married W.C. Townsend just celebrating 56 years.  They settled on a farm near Union Star where they raised two sons.  Thelma spent most of her life raising their sons, taking care of grandkids and helping with chores on the farm.   She spent over 30+ years as a cook for Union Star Schools where she enjoyed serving the staff and students including her sons and eventually her grandchildren. She loved talking to all the students and hearing their stories.  She is a member of the Central Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a granddaughter, Hope Townsend.  

Survivors include son Curtis (Jennifer) Townsend of King City and son Dennis Townsend of Union Star.  Brother, Kenny Swartz and grandchildren, Spencer (Marcia), Schafer (Jordan), Skylar (Alex McQuinn), Luke, Dawson, and Hawkins, and three great-grandchildren, Calvin, Cade, Bohannon.  Brother/Sister-in-laws include Kay Hudson, Shirley and Roger Ford, Jon and Arleen Townsend, Rita Waller.

Services 1:00 PM Wednesday in Savannah, Missouri at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel; with burial to follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, Missouri.

Visitation will be held in St. Joseph, Missouri at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Show-Me Christian Youth Home in LaMonte, Missouri or Alzheimer’s Association.

Tags

Recommended for you