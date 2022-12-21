Thelma (Swartz) Townsend, 79, passed away December 17, 2022. She was born April 1, 1943 to Clay and Lucile Swartz.
On October 8, 1966 she married W.C. Townsend just celebrating 56 years. They settled on a farm near Union Star where they raised two sons. Thelma spent most of her life raising their sons, taking care of grandkids and helping with chores on the farm. She spent over 30+ years as a cook for Union Star Schools where she enjoyed serving the staff and students including her sons and eventually her grandchildren. She loved talking to all the students and hearing their stories. She is a member of the Central Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a granddaughter, Hope Townsend.
Survivors include son Curtis (Jennifer) Townsend of King City and son Dennis Townsend of Union Star. Brother, Kenny Swartz and grandchildren, Spencer (Marcia), Schafer (Jordan), Skylar (Alex McQuinn), Luke, Dawson, and Hawkins, and three great-grandchildren, Calvin, Cade, Bohannon. Brother/Sister-in-laws include Kay Hudson, Shirley and Roger Ford, Jon and Arleen Townsend, Rita Waller.
Services 1:00 PM Wednesday in Savannah, Missouri at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel; with burial to follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, Missouri.
Visitation will be held in St. Joseph, Missouri at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Show-Me Christian Youth Home in LaMonte, Missouri or Alzheimer’s Association.