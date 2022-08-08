Theresa Clara Lamp 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday August 1, 2022. She was born August 14, 1947 in El Monte, California to Elsie & Jack Mish. She was raised in El Monte, CA and Lone Pine CA, graduating from Lone Pine High School. She worked in the Casino industry in Nevada for many years. Theresa was preceded in death by husband, Duval A. Lamp, her parents, and a sister, Loretta Warner. She is survived by daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Miller, three grandchildren: Jackie Barnett, Thea Miller, and Spenser Miller, 5 great grandchildren, and a sister, Charlene (Don) McCombs of Eureka, CA. A private family service will be held, Burial at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
