Theresa Gall, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022.
Theresa was born May 26, 1931 to Bernard Witt, Jr. and Lola (Miller) Witt in St. Joseph, MO.
She attended St. Mary's Church Grade School and the Sacred Heart Convent and she was the valedictorian of her class in 1949. Theresa married Robert Gall on February 12, 1955. She was employed at her father's income tax preparation company and Missouri American Water Company.
She was a very active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She participated in Mary's Friends, Altar Society, the Funeral Dinner Team and The Birthday Club.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Stephen, sister Norma "Jeannie" Post, brother-in-law Bob Post, nieces Susie, Dianne, nephews Bobo, Richard and David.
Theresa is survived by her daughter Lisa Rochon of St. Joseph, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation 9:00 AM Friday, September 2, 2022 with Parish Rosary recited at 9:30 AM and Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Private family interment.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.